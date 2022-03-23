UREEQA Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.56 million and $7,561.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

