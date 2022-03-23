Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 14th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $788.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

