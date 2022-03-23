Urus Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

