USDX Market Cap Tops $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007819 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars.

