Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.