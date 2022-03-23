Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

