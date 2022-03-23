Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

