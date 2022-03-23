VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

