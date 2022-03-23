Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,332. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.