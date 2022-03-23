Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1,486.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,608. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

