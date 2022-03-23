Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

BND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 42,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,122. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

