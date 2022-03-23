VAULT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,098.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. VAULT has a total market cap of $785,586.57 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VAULT has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.78 or 0.07023491 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.00 or 0.99904176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044196 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 548,910 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.