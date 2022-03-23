Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
