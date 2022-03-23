Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.