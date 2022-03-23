Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

