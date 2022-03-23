Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)
