Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($7.07).

VSVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.11) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,603.34).

LON VSVS traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 353.80 ($4.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,233. The company has a market capitalization of £959.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

