Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Brendan Connolly Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,638.23).

VCT opened at GBX 1,938 ($25.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,731 ($22.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,995.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,269.14.

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.17) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.67) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.12).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.