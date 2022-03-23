VIG Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, VIG has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $848,542.45 and $81.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,268,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

