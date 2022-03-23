Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($225.27) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €245.13 ($269.38).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €155.00 ($170.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is €174.24 and its 200 day moving average is €182.62.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

