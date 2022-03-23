Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €224.00 ($246.15) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €245.13 ($269.38).

Volkswagen stock opened at €155.00 ($170.33) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €182.62. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

