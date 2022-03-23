Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

