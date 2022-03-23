Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE VNO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $756,928,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after buying an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.