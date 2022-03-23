W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.45

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 4208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

