Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 8.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 61,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 655,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.31 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

