Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $398.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.