Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

WRBY opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

