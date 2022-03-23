Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.