Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,946.82 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,322.74 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,931.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,864.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

