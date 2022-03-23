Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

