Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.