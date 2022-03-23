Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

