Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM opened at $384.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.05.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

