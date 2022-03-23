Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.