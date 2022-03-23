Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.
In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
