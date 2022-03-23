Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 1,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Weatherford International by 853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 166,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.