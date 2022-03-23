Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 190,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

