Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,929 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

EPRF remained flat at $$21.49 during trading on Wednesday. 35,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.