Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

JHSC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 28,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,153. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.