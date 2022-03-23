Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

