Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

