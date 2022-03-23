Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.71 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

