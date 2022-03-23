Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.91 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,637 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in APA were worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 402.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,870 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

