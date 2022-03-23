Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

