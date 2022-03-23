Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYBT opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.