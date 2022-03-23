Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

