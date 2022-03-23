Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $35.99 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 266,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

