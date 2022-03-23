Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 939 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock opened at $195.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

