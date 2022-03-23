Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after buying an additional 172,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

