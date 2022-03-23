Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.60 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.