Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

NYSE WELL opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

