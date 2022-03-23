Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 418.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 72,254 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pool by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Pool by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $476.88 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $332.70 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.30 and a 200-day moving average of $495.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.