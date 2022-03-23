Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.07 and its 200 day moving average is $327.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.